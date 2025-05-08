MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Guests attending the V-Day Eve Banquet in Moscow - hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin for foreign leaders who gathered to celebrate the anniversary of Victory Day - were treated to a selection of traditional Russian and international cuisines. A photograph of the menu, shared by the PUL_1 Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service, offers a glimpse into the exquisite fare.

The distinguished guests could choose from an array of gourmet dishes, including crab salad with strawberries, classic borscht with veal, or Karelian fish soup accompanied by dumplings filled with sturgeon and pike caviar. The menu also featured delicate fillets of halibut served with miniature vegetables, venison medallions with forest mushrooms, or caramelized duck paired with asparagus. For dessert, guests enjoyed apple pie with vanilla ice cream and cloudberry sorbet. The table was complemented by wines from Crimea and Southern Russia, specifically from the Kuban River region.

The banquet was attended by leaders from approximately thirty countries and other distinguished guests, all gathered to witness the parade on Red Square on May 9, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany. During his opening remarks, President Vladimir Putin, as host of the event, raised a toast - "To the generation of victors, to the Great Victory, to peace and prosperity" - and warmly addressed the guests, whom he referred to as friends of Russia.