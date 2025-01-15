Russia sentences US mercenary to 13 years in prison in absentia

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. A United States citizen has been charged in absentia with mercenary activities and sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press office told TASS.

"The evidence collected by the Main Investigative Directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee is considered by the court as sufficient to sentence US national Thomas Patrick Creed. He is found guilty of the crime under the Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘Participation of a Mercenary in an Armed Conflict’)," the press service said.

The court sentenced Creed in absentia to 13 years in prison, the agency noted.

The investigation and the court established that Creed had come to Ukraine and joined the Kiev regime's international legion in 2022. There, Creed underwent additional military training and was provided with firearms and ammunition, the necessary uniform and special equipment. In 2022-2023, Creed was paid to fight in Ukraine and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for Ukrainian security forces against the DPR’s security forces and Russian servicemen.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered a slew of evidence which confirms Creed’s participation in the fighting, including testimonies from other mercenaries and members of Ukrainian armed groups.