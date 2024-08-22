Venezuelan Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s election victory

CARACAS, August 22. /TASS/. The Venezuelan Supreme Court certified the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro in last month’s vote, court President Caryslia Rodriguez said in a televised event.

"The examination of election materials confirms the outcome of the presidential election of July 28, 2024, as announced by the National Electoral Council, which was won by citizen Nicolas Maduro Moros, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, for the constitutional term from 2025 to 2031," the justice said in comments broadcast by Venezolana de Television.

In order to verify the outcome of the election, the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court examined voting tallies and other documents in the possession of former candidates, political parties and National Electoral Council. Edmundo Gonzalez, former candidate from the far-right bloc, never appeared before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court and failed to provide the required documents.

The National Electoral Council announced, after processing almost 97% of ballots, that Maduro garnered 51.95% of the vote, while his main rival Gonzalez collected 43.18%. One of the other opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, said on the voting day that Gonzalez's team was not going to concede defeat. Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Iran and Nicaragua congratulated Maduro on his victory. Some countries did not recognize Maduro’s reelection. Among them are Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile, Panama, Peru, the US, Uruguay and Chile. Venezuela said it was recalling its diplomats from these countries and demanded that the countries do the same.