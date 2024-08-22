Putin honors TASS with order For Valorous Labor for role in media industry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the staff of the TASS news agency with the order For Valorous Labor. The presidential decree has been uploaded to the portal of regulatory acts.

The news agency celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. The award is "for its great contribution to the development of the national mass media and professional achievements," the decree reads.

The order For Valorous Labor is one of the newest in Russia's award system. It was established in February as a token of recognition of great achievements in professional endeavor for strengthening and developing the nation’s economic and defense potential, for contributing to the competitiveness of the Russian economy, as well as for great merits in the field of strengthening statehood and scientific and technological development of Russia. Labor staffs are awarded for outstanding achievements in strengthening and developing Russia's economic, scientific and defense potential.

Russia's first government-run news agency TASS began as the St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency on September 1 (September 14, New Style), 1904. Today, TASS is one of the most quoted news agencies with feeds in Russian, English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese and French, as well as a vast photo and video database. The agency has 130 correspondents in Russia and abroad.

Regional TASS information centers operate in St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Pyatigorsk, and press centers in Kaliningrad and Stavropol.