Court extends detention of French national in violation of Russian foreign agents law

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court has extended the pre-trial custody of French national Laurent Vinatier (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), arrested for failing to comply with his obligations under Russia’s foreign agent legislation, a TASS correspondent reported from the court.

"The court has decreed to satisfy the investigation’s appeal to extend Vinatier’s detention until September 5," the judge said.

According to investigators, Vinatier has never provided the authorities with the documents required for being included in the list of foreign agents, while illegally gathering information on Russia's military and defense activities.

On June 7, the Zamoskvoretsky Court charged Vinatier under part 3 of article 330.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (evasion of duties envisaged by the foreign agents law).

The foreign national is an employee of the Swiss Center for Humanitarian Dialogue.