All those suspected of committing murder on border with Russia detained in Abkhazia

SUKHUM, June 25. /TASS/. Police in Abkhazia have detained all those suspected of murdering an Abkhazian national and wounding three more people on the border with Russia in the Gagra district on June 23, the Abkhazian interior ministry said.

"The interior ministry’s units blocked an area where the suspects were hiding. <…> As a result of a set of measures taken by police, the suspects were compelled to surrender," it said.

Abkhazian Interior Minister Robert Kiut said earlier that three of the seven suspects had been put on a wanted list. Three were detained on the night of June 23, including one in Russia. The incident on the border was triggered by a property conflict.