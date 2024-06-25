Number of policemen killed in Dagestan terror attack rises to 16, total death toll to 21

MAKHACHKALA, June 25. /TASS/. The number of policemen killed in the recent terrorist attack in Dagestan has risen to 16, putting the total number of victims of the terrorist attack at 21, emergency response services in Derbent told TASS.

Another policeman died in the hospital on Tuesday night, the agency added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Dagestan reported 20 people dead as a result of the terrorist attack in Makhachkala and Derbent. Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov reported that 15 of the dead were police officers.

"One of the victims of the terrorist attack, a policeman, died in the hospital tonight," the agency source said.