Ukraine’s Dnieper HPP dam reopens to traffic

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Dnieper HPP dam has reopened to traffic, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the authorities of the Kiev-controlled districts of the Zaporozhye Region has said.

On June 1, Fedorov said that traffic on the dam would be paused for two days for repairs.

"We’ve just re-started traffic on the Dnieper HPP dam," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The Dnieper HPP is located in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye and consists of two units - HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is the largest hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine.

In the early hours of Saturday, June 1, explosions were reported in the city of Zaporozhye.

The Ukrhydroenergo power utility reported damage to the two HPPs, noting that "the equipment suffered critical damage."

However, the location of the HPPs was not specified. Later, the head of the Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye regional administration, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Dnieper HPP was in a critical condition after explosions in the city of Dneproges.