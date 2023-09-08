Russian security agents foil attack on Crimean railway, detain one person

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service agents prevented an attack on a railway in Crimea, which a local resident had plotted on orders from Ukrainian military intelligence, the agency told TASS.

"Preparations have been foiled for a sabotage and terrorist attack on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, targeting one of the facilities of the peninsula’s transport infrastructure with the aim of disrupting military transportation," the agency said. "An operation has led to the detention of a Russian citizen - a resident of Sevastopol, born in 1978 - who acted on orders from the Ukrainian military intelligence agency to gather information on the location of the Russian Defense Ministry’s facilities and units on the peninsula, as well as plot a terrorist attack on a railway transportation facility."

The man had a cache where agents found an improvised explosive device that was intended to be used for sabotage and was made with a plastic explosive of foreign origin.

The Federal Security Service has filed criminal charges against the detainee. A court ruled to take him into custody. Work is underway to establish all the circumstances of the criminal activity and any other people involved, said the agency, also known as the FSB.