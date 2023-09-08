Russia’s rights commissioner got over 43,000 requests from citizens in first half of 2023

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The office of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova received over 43,000 requests from citizens in the first half of 2023, up 22.3% year-on-year, according to documents obtained by TASS.

Russians actively used the ombudsperson’s internet portal, submitting some 16,100 letters via the online form and filed 13,400 requests using a telephone hotline. Moreover, 814 requests were received during personal appointments and four - via the mass media.