Erdogan confident of victory in Turkey’s runoff election

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence on Monday that he would win the runoff presidential election on May 28.

"We will gain even more of the popular vote on May 28 [in the runoff election] than on May 14, [when the first round took place], securing the victory. I hope it will be historic," the Turkish president blogged on his Twitter page.

The president pointed out the fact that the May 14 elections saw a record high voter turnout. According to the Supreme Election Council, it was about 89%. Erdogan called the election ""a celebration of democracy and of Turkey's 85 million citizens." "Turkey has demonstrated that it is a country with one of the most advanced democracies," the Turkish leader stressed.

Head of Turkey's Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener said on Monday that since none of the three candidates received more than 50% of the vote in Turkey's May 14 elections, a second round will be held on May 28.

In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.51% of the vote, and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 44.88%.