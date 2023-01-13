Family, state support key for Russian warriors’ motivation, Putin says

UFA, January 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of supporting servicemen taking part in the special military operation, not only by their loved ones, but also by the state.

"Of course, in a situation when a person is risking his life, attention not only from his family who give him their wholehearted support, but also from the state, from authorities is key for his motivation," the Russian leader told head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov in a meeting on Friday.

Putin thanked the Bashkir leader for all the support his republic has provided to "our guys who have been fighting to protect the interests of our country and our people in Donbass, and in the new territories."

Apart from financial assistance, the president said, attention and moral support was essential. "People should know that the country supports them and understands their role and their mission in this special military operation," Putin concluded.