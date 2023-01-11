Brazil to boost security measures to avoid new disturbances — official

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 11. /TASS/. An anti-crisis management center created by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decided to bolster security measures in the country beginning on Wednesday in order to prevent new disturbances, Rui Costa, Chief of the Presidential Administration charged with coordinating work of other ministries said on Tuesday night.

"This Wednesday, measures are taken to boost security across the country because there is information about new protests," he said, adding that the country’s leadership is focusing on preserving calm "on the Ministries Avenue in the capital, in various cities and the country in general."

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police and forced their way into the National Congress (parliament), the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. A small number of guards at the empty administrative buildings over the weekend were unable to fight off the protesters, who did not concede to the results of the October presidential election. According to preliminary data, about 5,000 people participated in the unrest. Law enforcement forces dropped smoke bombs and tear gas grenades from helicopters to disperse the protesters.