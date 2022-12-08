Estonia becomes third Baltic state to take Dozhd TV channel off air

VILNIUS, December 8. /TASS/. Estonian TV operators stopped broadcasting the Dozhd (or Rain) TV channel (designated as a foreign agent in Russia) on Thursday.

The Home3 company has informed its subscribers that it will stop broadcasting the TV channel’s programs. According to the company’s website, Dozhd will go off the air in Baltic states on December 8. The Postimees newspaper wrote earlier that the Elisa TV operator had announced the TV channel’s suspension on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Dozhd TV channel was taken off the air in Latvia and Lithuania. The broadcaster began to have issues in Lithuania soon after its host Alexey Korestelyov had spoken about assisting Russian troops "in terms of equipment and basic amenities on the frontline." The TV channel’s management later denied the journalist’s words and broke off its relationship with him.

Head of Latvia’s National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) Ivars Abolins said on December 2 that the TV channel had been fined 10,000 euros for using the words "our army" in relation to the Russian Armed Forces and displaying a map marking Crimea as Russia’s territory. The official also announced a decision to revoke the TV channel’s broadcasting license "due to a threat to national security and public order."