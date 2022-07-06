Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,150 with 44 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,150 over the past day to 18,448,451, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

As many as 1,278 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 6.9% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 37 regions, while in 33 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,372 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 555 over the past day, the highest figure since April 29 when 570 infections were detected, versus 339 a day earlier, reaching 2,779,939, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 259 over the past day versus 251 a day earlier, reaching 1,538,022.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,437 over the past day, reaching 17,877,013, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 44 over the past day to 381,398, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 48 COVID-19 deaths were registered.