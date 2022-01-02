Russia records 18,233 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since September 14

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia recorded 18,233 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since September 14, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday. The total number of cases has reached 10,537,966. Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.17%.

In particular, 1,824 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 1,468 in St. Petersburg, 1,364 in the Moscow region, 468 in the Chelyabinsk region, 466 in the Sverdlovsk region, 440 in the Irkutsk region and 438 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. There are currently 703,409 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus deaths rose by 811 to 310,518 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 2.95% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 69 fatalities were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 57 in St. Petersburg, 41 in the Moscow region, 39 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 29 in the Sverdlovsk region. The Chelyabinsk and Altai regions reported 26 coronavirus deaths each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 26,976 to 9,524,039 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 90.4% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,829 recoveries were confirmed in the Irkutsk region in the past day, 1,376 in the Samara region, 1,337 in the Voronezh region, 1,126 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 906 in the Vladimir region.