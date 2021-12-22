Russian officials unveil number of crimes committed by foreigners, migrants over 11 months

MOSCOW, December 22. / TASS /. The number of crimes, committed by foreign citizens in Russia since the start of 2021, has reached 33,700, which is 6% more than last year, according to the data collected by the Ministry of Internal Affairs from January to November 2021.

"Some 33,700 crimes in Russia were committed by foreign citizens and stateless persons, which is 6.3% more than from January to November 2020, in particular, some 26,400 crimes were committed by the residents of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, the share of which amounted to 78.2%," the Russian interior ministry said.

The authorities also noted that, at the same time, the number of crimes against migrants in Russia reached 14,600, which was 1.2% fewer than the same period last year.

Earlier, the Internal Affairs Ministry emphasized that tough response measures were being taken against all offenders. In Moscow, roughly 400 migrants were banned from entering Russia for 40 years for fighting and other offences.