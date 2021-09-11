Olympic medals stolen from house of Russian tennis player Vesnina

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Two Olympic medals - a gold from Rio de Janeiro and a silver from Tokyo - were stolen from the house of Russian tennis player Yelena Vesnina, the athlete told TASS.

"My husband and I were out for dinner, [and when] we came home, we [found out that] both Olympic medals - the gold and the silver one - were stolen, as well as some jewelry. The safe was cracked," she said.

In her words, burglars pried the door open and gained access to the house. She said that she and her husband forgot to turn the alarm on when leaving, so it did not work.

The exact value of stolen goods is yet to be calculated.

The athlete has already notified the police about the burglary.

"Active search measures and investigative procedures are currently under way," the Moscow Region police department’s press service said.