Ceremony to bid final farewell to Russian emergencies minister to be held Friday — source

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The ceremony to bid a final farewell to Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, who died a tragic death, will be held on Friday in Moscow, a source told TASS.

"The [final farewell] ceremony will take place in the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s building on September 10, the minister will be buried in St. Petersburg later in the day," he said.

People have been bringing flowers to the ministry’s building in Moscow and to its regional departments since yesterday evening.

Zinichev died during drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk as he was saving well-known Russian film director Alexander Melnik, the ministry reported on Wednesday.

He was born on August 18, 1966, in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). He worked in state security structures since 1987, including in the Russian president’s security service. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the Kaliningrad Region. In October 2016-May 2018, he was deputy head of Russia’s Federal Security Service. He was appointed the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018.