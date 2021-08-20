Pregnant women tolerate Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus jab well - developer

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Pregnant women who had Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine tolerate the shot well and report no complaints, head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg believes.

"It’s going very well, there are no complaints. There are no issues in terms of the pharmacological control," he said.

On June 25, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that in light of the positive trials of the vaccine safety pre-clinical trials as well as the accumulated data on the jab’s efficacy and safety during the post-registration trials experts decided to lift contraindications that prevented pregnant women from getting vaccinated with Sputnik V. The minister pointed out that it clears the path for those pregnant women who are in high danger groups of getting a severe case of COVID-19 to get inoculated.

Earlier, Gintsburg, the director of Gamaleya Center that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said that the shot has no effect on newborn babies. According to him, mothers’ antibodies are the only protection that prevents possible COVID-19 infections for children up until they are 6-7 months old.