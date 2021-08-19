Russia satisfied with joint work with Kazakhstan on Sputnik V production, says PM

NUR-SULTAN, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has referred to the production of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V at the Karaganda facility as a serious work, adding that Moscow is satisfied with the cooperation with Kazakhstan in tackling the coronavirus.

"The fact that today Sputnik V is manufactured at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant, and the fact that everything is open is, of course, [the result of] a very serious work of our people, those who dealt with the project. More than 5 mln doses [of the vaccine] have been produced. I know that we are strongly satisfied with that work," Mishustin said at a meeting with Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev on Thursday, adding that great pains are taken to tackle the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Russian PM arrived in Kazakhstan on August 18. He said at the meeting with Nazarbayev that a number of fruitful meetings were held on Wednesday, with the bilateral agenda actively discussed. "I would like to say that trade turnover soared by 34% in half a year. Moreover, what is most important is that it surpassed the pre-pandemic level, by 20% already, according to our data. We target mutual trade exceeding $20 bln by the end of the year," he said.