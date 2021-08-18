Thailand to allow Russians vaccinated with Sputnik V to enter resorts, says embassy

BANGKOK, August 18. /TASS/. Thai authorities will allow Russian citizens who have a certificate showing vaccination with Sputnik V, to visit the country’s resorts as part of the eased entry regulation, the Russian embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The national committee on tackling COVID-19 has principally approved putting Sputnik V on the list of vaccines that provide the right to arrive in Thailand under the ‘sandbox’ program with certificates present," the statement said.

The authorities did not specify when the decision will come into force.

Thailand’s tourism ‘sandboxes’ are programs for the simplified entry to resorts of the country for vaccinated foreign tourists without obligatory quarantine. The first ‘sandbox’ was launched on July 1 on Phuket Island.