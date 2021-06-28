There still aren’t meds globally to cardinally change run of COVID-19 — Russian minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. It still cannot be said that COVID-19 is a 100% controllable infection, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with Russian TV.

"Today, the [coronavirus] situation is much easier. But in what way? There are already vaccines in the world, but there’s still no medicine that would cardinally influence the course of the coronavirus. There are medicines that are better impacting [patients] at the beginning of the disease until it reaches medium severity, there are other ones too. However, we still cannot say that this is a 100% manageable infection," he said.

The minister himself added that he had been vaccinated.

According to the latest statistics, more than 181.2 million people have been infected worldwide, and more than 3,900,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 5,472,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,969,340 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 133,893 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.