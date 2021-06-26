Russia registers a new high of 21,665 coronavirus cases since January 21

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 21,665 in the past day, registering the highest level since January 21 this year, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

Overall, coronavirus infections totaled 5,430,753 in Russia. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.4% in the past day, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia increased by 14,347 in the past day to 4,943,98.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery decreased to 91% of all infections, the latest figures suggest.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 619 in the past 24 hours compared to 601 a day before, registering the highest level since December 24 last year.

Overall, 132,683 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Russia since the start of the pandemic. The death rate remained at 2.44%, the latest figures indicate.

Almost every fifth coronavirus patient died in St. Petersburg where 107 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours compared to 98 deaths a day before, the latest data suggest.

Situation in Moscow and Moscow Region

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 8,457 in the past 24 hours compared to 7,916 a day before to 1,332,214.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.6% in the past day, the latest figures show.

Ninety-six coronavirus patients died at Moscow hospitals in the past day compared to an all-time high of 98 fatalities registered a day before.

Overall, 21,972 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow since the start of the pandemic or 1.65% of all infections in the Russian capital, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

New coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region increased by 2,504 in the past 24 hours, registering the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

On June 25, the Moscow Region reported 2,436 new coronavirus cases. Overall, 303,795 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Moscow Region since the start of the pandemic, the latest data suggest.