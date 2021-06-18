Some countries ready to welcome Russians vaccinated with Russian COVID-19 jab — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Some foreign countries have announced their readiness to welcome the Russians who have received the Russian COVID-19 vaccines, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing at the House of Government on Friday.

"A number of states have decided that citizens who have been vaccinated with the appropriate vaccines are allowed to enter those states. You will probably ask a question that our vaccines have not yet been recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), and a range of states only add the vaccines that are recognized by the WHO to their requirements. Nevertheless, certain states, which are currently open, are poised to welcome our citizens vaccinated with Russian vaccines. First and foremost, with the Sputnik V vaccine," Golikova said.

Up to now, Russia has resumed flights to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Venezuela, Greece, Germany, Singapore, Serbia, Ethiopia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the UAE, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, the Maldives, Cuba, the Seychelles, Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco and Croatia, as well as charter flights to Albania.

According to the latest statistics, over 177.5 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 3.8 million deaths have been reported.

To date, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 5,281,309 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,850,659 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 128,445 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.