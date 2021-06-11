Rise in COVID-19 cases in Moscow not significant, expert suggests

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The rise in COVID-19 cases in Moscow is not significant from a statistical viewpoint, and it can be put down to increased testing, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov told TASS.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia grew by 12,505 on Friday, the highest figure since February 22. Moscow recorded 5,853 cases of COVID-19, the highest figure since January 14.

"Firstly, this increase is rather insignificant from the viewpoint of statistics. Secondly, it needs to be compared to the number of conducted tests. Maybe more tests were conducted those days, so this is why the case figures grew. After all, people are tired of restrictions, they stopped wearing masks and started communicating more. It’s a period of vacations, there are many new visitors, Moscow is the center, so there is a certain increase," the expert said.

He does not predict a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Moscow after the upcoming long holidays timed to Russia Day. "After the long weekend, we shouldn’t expect an increase, <…> there is no one left to get sick. Almost everyone in Moscow or the Moscow Region has either recovered from the disease or has been vaccinated. So everyone has a protective level of antibodies. The level of immunization is quite high," Zhemchugov said.

According to him, the level of herd immunity in Moscow is about 80%, this figure includes those vaccinated against COVID-19, those confirmed to have antibodies, as well as cases of the disease not included in the official statistics.

Russia has documented a total of 5,180,454 cases of COVID-19, 4,782,183 patients have recovered and 125,674 have died.