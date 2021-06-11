Treatment of those infected with Indian virus strain may need adjustment — health minister

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Treatment patterns used for patients infected with the Indian coronavirus strain may require adjustments, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the media on Friday.

"The patterns of treatment for those infected with the Indian strain may require corrections for a variety of reasons, including its higher rate of proliferation," he said.

At the same time, he remarked that, basically, the methods of therapy in the case of the Indian virus strain were in no way different from those employed in normal cases.

"The patterns of therapy remain the same. We are looking out for special features. For the time being there is no cardinally specific therapy in the treatment of covid cases," he said.

The chief doctor of Moscow’s hospital in the Kommunarka neighborhood, Denis Protsenko, told the Ekho Moskvy radio station in an interview that the treatment of covid patients has become more difficult because some of them did not respond to the methods of treatment developed during the pandemic.