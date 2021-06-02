36% of Russians consider their health to be good — poll

MOSCOW, June 2. / TASS /. More than a third (36%) of the survey participants of the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center assess their health as good or very good, another 51% called it satisfactory, according to the study on the health and nutrition of Russians, published on the center's website on Wednesday.

"More than a third of Russians (36%) assess their health as good, half (51%) consider their health satisfactory, and 11% as weak," the report says. Every fourth (24%) survey participant has never undergone a medical examination. At the same time, 15% of respondents underwent medical examination this year, another 40% within the last three years, almost every fifth (19%) 4-5 years ago or more. The survey also looked into what exactly Russians pay attention to when buying food. Most often (59%) respondents first of all pay attention to the price, 53% to the quality of products. The respondents are also interested in freshness (37%), environmental friendliness (23%), benefits (19%) and taste (17%) of products.

The study took place on May 29. The sample size was 1,600 respondents, the maximum error size with a 95% probability does not exceed 2.5%.