Official notes lack of biosecurity experts in Russia

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. There is a lack of biosecurity experts in Russia, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said, adding that this fact became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Another lesson we learned from the pandemic is that there are not enough medical experts specializing in biosecurity issues. In order to raise the quality of their training, we plan to introduce new approaches to education in the sphere of sanitary-epidemiological security," she said during a Russian Federation Council session on Wednesday.

Besides, she noted that Russia would be expanding its lab capacity. "The appearance of new labs should help decipher any unknown infection in 24 hours and begin to research it in order to develop diagnosis and treatment methods as soon as possible," the official stated. She added that another goal is to get rid of unfinished facilities, the majority of which were constructed last century.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova pointed out that a lack of human resources is the main problem of Russian healthcare. This factor determines the level of accessibility of medical aid in many Russian regions, she said.