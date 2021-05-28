Putin highlights environmental security as one of Russia’s priorities

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 9th Nevsky International Ecological Congress. The president’s message was published on the Kremlin website on Friday.

"Issues related to the sustainable use of natural resources, environmental security and the quality of human life are among Russia’s key priorities," the head of state pointed out.

According to Putin, Russia is glad to share its practices and positive experience in the field with others and will always support international initiatives aimed at improving the environment.

"Over the years, your forum has strengthened its positions as a credible platform for discussing a wide range of environmental issues. Today, congress participants will continue a thoughtful conversation on pressing environmental issues such as environmental protection, ways to improve national laws in this important area and a joint search for responses to the challenges that climate change creates," the Russian president noted.

The Nevsky International Ecological Congress has been taking place in Russia’s St. Petersburg since 2008. The event is organized by the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly together with Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) and the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment.