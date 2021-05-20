Navalny regains health, has opportunity to communicate with family - penitentiary service

KRASNOYARSK, May 20. /TASS/. Alexey Navalny has regained his health after a hunger strike, and he has an opportunity to communicate with his family, Director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Alexander Kalashnikov has told reporters.

"There are no special penalties, or violations now, and none are being imposed on him now. There is no goal to humiliate him in any way, or make his life more difficult, he is on general terms. I can say that he has regained his health more or less, he went on a hunger strike, and now he has given it up. <…> He eats regular meals and has an opportunity to communicate with his family," Kalashnikov said.

Navalny, wanted for multiple probation violations over his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on January 17, 2021. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court replaced Navalny’s three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence with real jail time. On February 20, the Moscow City Court upheld this decision. He is serving his sentence in Penal Colony No.2 in the Vladimir Region.