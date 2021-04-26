Several Latvian embassy employees get vaccinated with Sputnik V

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Several employees of the Latvian embassy in Moscow have got vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Latvian Ambassador Maris Riekstins said on Monday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry offered <…> a possibility to get vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. Several of our colleagues have used this possibility," he said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy’s YouTube channel.

"It was a personal decision in each particular case, as, obviously, should be with any vaccine," he noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that invitations to get vaccinated with Sputnik V had been sent to all foreign embassies and missions of international organizations.