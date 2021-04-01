Russian Health Ministry registers blood plasma-based anti-covid medicine

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Health Ministry has registered the world’s first specific immunoglobulin against the novel coronavirus based on the recovered patients’ blood plasma, Rostec corporation said on Thursday.

"The Health Ministry has approved the use of a specific immunoglobulin for the treatment of the novel coronavirus infection. Covid-globulin is the world’s first registered medication against COVID-19 of this type," Rostec stressed.

The corporation said that the immunoglobulin was created on the basis of blood plasma donated by recovered patients in Moscow. A total of 2.5 tonnes of the biomaterial was used.