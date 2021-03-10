Chief sanitary doctor says new versions of coronavirus haven’t spread widely across Russia

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. New variants of COVID-19 have not spread widely in Russia, as only sporadic cases are recorded, Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Wednesday.

"We can see the risks associated with variability of the virus. We follow our foreign counterparts’ research very closely and see the results of our scientists’ studies. To date, the new versions of the virus have not spread widely across the Russian Federation. At the same time, there are some findings. We see that and try to isolate properly those who have contacted with patients with different coronavirus versions, but primarily with those whose new virus variants were identified," she said at a meeting of the Health Protection Committee of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament).

Popova pointed out that no severe cases had been recorded among the patients having new coronavirus variants.

"All of them show mild symptoms," she said.

According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,351,553 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, with 3,945,527 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 90,275 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.