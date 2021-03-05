Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to jail for corruption, Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano eruption, and Boris Johnson sitting in a class room on the eve of schools reopening across England are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Sarkozy sentenced to jail, volcano erupts and UK schools to reopen
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
A military helicopter flying over people during the Afghan Security Forces Exhibition, at the Darul Aman Palace in Kabul, March 3. The three-day military exhibition allowed civilians to have a first-hand look and take pictures of weaponry used by Afghan security forces© AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting the Aviastar-SP aircraft building enterprise, part of the United Aircraft Corporation, Ulyanovsk, Russia, March 2© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
People watching Mount Sinabung spewing volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, March 2© AP Photo/Vicki Cronis-Nohe
A Thai navy officer swimming with a rescued cat on his back in the Andaman Sea, March 2© PO1 Wichit Pukdeelon via REUTERS
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy arriving at the court for his trial on corruption charges in the so-called 'wiretapping affair' in Paris, France, March 1. Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison with a one-year probationary period for corruption and influence peddling for promising now-retired magistrate Gilbert Azibert, a position in exchange for information on another case© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Banksy's latest artwork which appeared in Reading, England, March 1. Street artist Banksy has confirmed that he was behind the artwork that appeared on the red brick wall of a former prison in the English town of Reading© PA Images via Reuters
Pensioner Lyubov Morekhodova skating on the frozen Lake Baikal, the world's deepest freshwater lake, Irkutsk region, March 4. She uses skates made in 1943. A 79-year-old woman participated in the Baikal Marathon and ran 500 meters on ice skates© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Russian pair skaters Darya Pavlyuchenko and Denis Khodykin performing during the pairs' free skating event at the 2021 Russian Figure Skating Cup Final at the Megasport Arena, Moscow, February 28© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attending a meeting with volunteers of the My Vmeste initiative in the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, March 4. My Vmeste (We Are Together) is a community of volunteers who provide assistance to the elderly, disabled people, health workers, NGO social workers and other people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing at the lesson during his visit to St Mary's CE Primary School, ahead of reopening of the primary and secondary schools across England planned for March 8, in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, March 1© Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS
People taking part in the Zhigulyovskoye More (Zhigulyovskoye Sea) Marathon international snowkiting competition, Tolyatti, Russia, February 28© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
