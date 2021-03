Czech Republic counts on Sputnik V vaccine supplies as soon as possible

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been authorized for use in Slovakia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Slovakia. Slovakia has become the 39th country in the world and the second state in the European Union to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine," RDIF says.