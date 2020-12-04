Joe Biden wearing a walking boot after his injury, Moscow's Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts mourning its legendary president Irina Antonova, and Moscow's New Year decorations are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Biden's injury, Pushkin Museum in mourning, Moscow New Year's lights
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
A view of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Plaza in New York, December 1. Many holiday events have been canceled or adjusted with additional safety measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic© Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspecting "the most precise mirror of the world" during the virtual Digital Summit 2020 at the Chancellery in Berlin, December 1© Tobias Schwarz - Pool/Getty Images
A worker conducting a maintenance check of Christmas installations in Moscow, December 2© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese sitting in a shaft of sunlight during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, December 3© EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH
A full moon shining over Zolotoy Bridge, Vladivostok, November 30© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Lokomotiv's Vladislav Ignatyev scuffles with Salzburg players Andreas Ulmer and goalkeeper Cican Stankovic during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and FC Salzburg in Moscow, December 1© EPA-EFE/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL
US President-elect Joe Biden, wearing a walking boot due to hairline fractures after he strained his ankle playing with his dog Major, arriving at the Queen Theater to name his economic team Wilmington, December 1. Biden is nominating and appointing key positions of the team© Alex Wong/Getty Images
People carrying a portrait and the coffin of Pushkin Museum’s president Irina Antonova after the farewell ceremony held at the museum, Moscow, December 3. Irina Antonova passed away on November 30 at the age of 98© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
The unveiling of a monument to Russian military hero, General of the Infantry Pyotr Kotlyarevsky in the town of Feodosia, Crimea, November 28. Pyotr Kotlyarevsky participated in the 1806-12 Russo-Turkish War and the 1804-13 Russo-Persian War. He was nicknamed the Conqueror of Transcaucasia© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Early morning swimmers enjoying the water during sunrise at the Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park on its first day of reopening after the second national lockdown ended and England entered a strengthened tiered system of regional coronavirus restrictions, in London, December 2© Victoria Jones/PA via AP
A cat wearing sunglasses is pictured as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, December 2© REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Coal heaver Irina Kravtsova is seen at work at a boiler house of the Murmanenergosbyt's combined heat and power plant in Murmansk, December 1© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge near St Basil's Cathedral decorated ahead of the holiday season, Moscow, November 30© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
