Artificial intelligence helps check 500,000 CT scans for COVID-19 in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Over 500,000 CT scans for the coronavirus diagnostics have been processed in Moscow using the artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his official page on the VKontakte social network on Wednesday.

"To date, AI helped process over 500,000 CT scans for COVID diagnostics. Artificial intelligence sees the degree of lung damage, increases the quality and speed of diagnostics. This is very important with COVID-19 when the decision on treatment approaches should be made in mere hours," he wrote.

The Mayor added that the capital healthcare system actively implements digital technologies that help with diagnostics and perform routine tasks.

"In the majority of capital outpatient clinics there is a system of a voice input. A physician dictates the procedure result into a microphone, the program types the text, the physician checks it before sending, this is 20% faster than writing by hand. The voice input works most effectively when describing the results of CT, MRT, and digital radiography, now this is more relevant than ever," the Mayor concluded.

The Moscow government initiated an experiment on implementing artificial intelligence in the capital healthcare system at the end of 2019. This is one of the first open city initiatives to attract innovative companies to the development and implementation of high-technology services in the social sphere. In medical institutions artificial intelligence, integrated in a single information service, analyzes several kinds of imaging studies - computer tomography, x-ray diagnostics, mammography, and fluorography. These images are used to diagnose pneumonia, lung cancer and other lung pathologies, breast cancer as well as to detect COVID-19.