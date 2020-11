Coronavirus restrictions in place in Moscow unpleasant but effective, says mayor

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 24,326 to 2,138,828 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

The number of new daily cases has been higher than 24,000 for five days in a row.

According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate remained at or below 1.2% for four days.