Coronavirus restrictions in place in Moscow unpleasant but effective, says mayor

MOSCOW, November 23./TASS/. Restrictions in place in Moscow due to the spread of coronavirus are highly unpleasant, but they are necessary and their effect is obvious, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told a session of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of the coronavirus in the Russian Federation on Monday.

"We have taken a set of restrictive measures in Moscow, coordinating them with the government of the Russian Federation. These are utterly unpleasant, but necessary measures," Sobyanin said, listing remote learning and work and restrictions on cultural events, as well as on the activity of restaurants and night clubs.

"This certainly produces an effect. We have seen the flattening of the curve in the past two weeks," the mayor added. Moscow is the hardest hit by coronavirus. Overall, the city reported 560,579 COVID-19 cases, including 6,866 in the past day. As many as 410,641 patients have recovered and 8,379 have died.

On November 10, Mayor Sobyanin imposed additional restrictions from November 13, 2020 until January 15, 2021. Cafes, restaurants and night clubs in the city will have to stay closed from 23:00 till 06:00. All children’s entertainment centers will be closed round the clock. Cultural, entertainment and other events implying the presence of spectators are canceled (apart form official events to be held at the decision of the executive authorities). Theaters, cinemas and concert halls will be allowed to operate on the condition that the seat occupancy rate is capped at 25%. College and university students shift to online instruction. Organizations where the presence of employees and clients is required are recommended to register visitors and staff using QR codes.

Earlier, all employers were obliged to transfer 30% of their staff to distance work. All people older than 65 years of age are required to stay at home.