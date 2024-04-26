Russia puts forward serious disarmament initiatives at UN, says envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. Russia promotes serious disarmament initiatives at the UN, including measures to prevent an arms race in outer space, Russia’s Permanent Representative at the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"As for initiatives that we put forward at the UN - and I will not mention all of them - we have serious initiatives in the sphere of disarmament, in particular, on preventing an arms race in outer space, on international information security and on this issue we are generally the champions," the envoy said.

Earlier, Russia vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council prepared by the United States and Japan on the non-deployment of nuclear weapons in space. Thirteen out of 15 UN Security Council member states voted for the resolution. China refrained from the vote.

Before the vote, Nebenzya said that the document aimed to tarnish Russia’s image and the draft was intended to disunite UN Security Council members. Russia and China proposed an amendment to the document that stipulated measures to prevent placing all types of weapons in space. However, the amendment was rejected by the UN Security Council.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that Russia would soon submit its own draft resolution to the UN Security Council on this issue.