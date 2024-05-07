UN chief to send letter to Putin in connection with inauguration — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, May 7. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will send a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russian leader's inauguration, said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the secretary general.

"A letter will be sent by the secretary general as he does whenever new head of state is inaugurated or reinaugurated," he said in response to a question from TASS.

Putin took office as president of Russia for the fifth time. The ceremony that kicked off his new presidential term took place on Tuesday. The Russian presidential election was held from March 15 to 17. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won 87.28% of the vote. The election’s turnout was 77.44%, the highest in Russia's latest history.