Zelenodolsk shipyard floats two warships

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Zelenodolsk Shipyard said it is floating the Typhoon small missile ship of project 22800 and the Viktor Veliky patrol ship of project 22160.

Project 22800 ships with Kalibr missiles are brown-water multirole missile-artillery boats designed to destroy surface warships and boats and repel air attacks. They have a displacement of 800-900 tons, a speed of 30 knots, cruising capacity of 12 days, a range of 2500 miles and a crew of 39 men. The ships are armed with precision missiles (one 8-container universal vertical launcher) and artillery guns.

Project 22160 ships are designed to guard and protect maritime economic zone. The cruising capacity is 60 days, the speed is 30 knots and the displacement is close to 1300 tons. The crew comprises nearly 80 men. The navigation range is 6000 nautical miles. The warships are armed with 57mm artillery gun, an antiaircraft missile complex and machineguns. They can carry a Ka-27PS helicopter.

The Russian Navy operates four project 22800 and three project 22160 ships.