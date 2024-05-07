Putin formally takes office as Russian president for six-year term

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin has formally taken office as Russian president for another six-year term, Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin announced.

Putin took the oath to the people. Zorkin handed him the symbols of presidential power, including the presidential insignia, that is, the golden cross of St. George, depicting the Russian coat of arms and a gold chain with the words "Virtue, Honesty and Glory."

After being sworn in, the head of state delivered a speech.

The ceremony marks the start of Putin’s fifth presidential term. His first two terms in office lasted four years each. However, the presidential term was later extended to six years based on constitutional amendments. Putin’s first six-year presidential term began in 2012 and the second one in 2018. In 2020, the Constitution was changed to make it possible for him to run for president in 2024. Putin won the election, garnering an unprecedented 87.28% of the vote.