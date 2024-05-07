Hamas confirms participation of its delegation in Cairo talks

CAIRO, May 7. /TASS/. A Hamas delegation has arrived in Cairo to take part in the talks on a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip, according to a post on Hamas’ Telegram channel.

"A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya (deputy head of Hamas's regional politburo in Gaza - TASS) has arrived in Cairo from Doha to bring the talks on ending Israel’s aggression in Gaza to the logical end, together with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators," it said.

The Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported earlier, citing a source, that delegatiions from Qatar, the United States, and Hamas had arrived inn Cairo for another round of talks on a ceasefire for Gaza. According to the source, the negotiators plan to finally reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

According to the Al Arabiya television channel, Israeli negotiators have also arrived in Cairo.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on May 6 notified the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that the movement had accepted their draft deal. According to the draft agreement, which was made public by Qatar’s Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper, Hamas has agreed to release all Israeli hostages held in the enclave in exchange for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, the establishment of a lasting truce, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, its restoration, as well as the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to the enclave. Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and the United Nations are listed as guarantors of the deal.