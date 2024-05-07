Insolent western policy makes Russia hold tactical nukes drills — ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. Insolent and aggressive western policy makes Russia hold a tactical nukes exercise, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"The drills announced by the Russian Defense Ministry did not come out of the blue. It is a forced measure in response to the insolent and aggressive policy of the collective West that creates unacceptable threats to the security of Russia and its citizens," he said in the Telegram channel of the Russian embassy.

"We do not threaten anyone. However, the strategists in Washington and their satellites have gone nuts but must understand that Russia will use all the means to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the rising stakes," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Southern Military District would hold an exercise of missile, aviation and Navy units to train engaging non-strategic nuclear weapons. It is a response to provocative western statements and threats, it said.