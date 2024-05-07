Expert on inaugural speech: Putin proposes equal dialogue, West will hear these signals

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. In his inaugural speech President Vladimir Putin again proposed a "strategic dialogue" on equal terms and the signals of the Russian leader will definitely be heard in the West, since not everyone there is ready for a further escalation of aggression, Andrey Bystritsky, board chairman of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS.

The expert drew attention to the fact that in his inaugural speech, the Russian leader stressed that Russia does not refuse dialogue with Western countries, but the choice is theirs - whether they will continue the "policy of aggression" or will look for a "path to cooperation."

"In his speech, Vladimir Putin proposes a certain general model, a certain general solution to the security system, a strategic dialogue that should be conducted on equal terms and must meet the fair aspirations of all countries, including Russia," the analyst noted.

"Putin’s signals will undoubtedly be heard in the West. There is no doubt about it. They are listening carefully. There is no certainty that this proposal made in the inaugural speech will lead to immediate action. But the West has a chance, because there are different voices out there. We are witnessing a protracted ideological struggle there," Bystritsky said.

As the analyst explained, the Western community is divided, there is a severe confrontation "between those who are determined to seek diplomatic solutions and those who are trying to develop an escalation of aggression," continuing to increase military supplies to Ukraine and announcing the possible dispatch of troops.

"[The world] faces a difficult discussion about ways to achieve peace, harmony, and security for everyone without exception. And in this context, we must perceive the president’s speech," Bystritsky added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin formally took office as Russian president for another six-year term. In his speech the head of state stressed that the country’s top priorities are to ensure sustainable population growth, preserve the country’s civilizational traditions, and continue development in partnership with the countries of the global majority.

Putin said that Moscow is ready for dialogue on security and strategic stability, but the parties to the dialogue should be equal and have respect for each other’s interests.