Russia to open embassy in Sierra Leone this year — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia plans to open its diplomatic mission in Sierra Leone this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Timothy Musa Kabba.

"It is planned to open new diplomatic missions in Africa, including in Freetown. We plan to do this in Freetown this year. All relevant decisions have been made," he said. "We need to implement them. This is a practical task and we are addressing it."

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in January 1962.