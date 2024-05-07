PARIS, May 7. /TASS/. NATO countries do not show the will for peace, continuing to pump weapons and money into Kiev, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French Patriots party, told TASS, while commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements on the dialogue with the West.

"I think that today the Western countries, especially NATO members, are utterly unwilling to see de-escalation and peace - be it London, which has allowed Kiev to use its weapons to attack Russian territory, or Paris, which has once again mentioned the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine," Philippot said.

The way he sees it, NATO’s sole aim is further escalation.

"NATO countries want to continue the war, to aggravate the situation, to push Kiev to fighting to the last Ukrainian. I do not see any will for peace on the part of the alliance’s member-states," he said.

He believes that such a course contradicts the general mood in society.

"It is at variance with the public opinion, which is tired and demands a stop to providing Kiev with weapons and money. It is obvious that society wants an early transition to peace talks," the Patriots’ leader emphasized.

Philippot demanded France's withdrawal from the EU and NATO.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin said that Moscow was not giving up the dialogue with the Western countries, but the choice was up to them whether to continue their policy of aggression or seek a road to cooperation.