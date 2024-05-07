Israel strikes back on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, May 7. /TASS/. Israel has delivered retaliation strikes on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Two aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel, one of which was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. Light damage was caused and no injuries were reported," it said

According to the IDF, strikes were delivered on Hezbollah military structures in several areas in southern Lebanon including Blida, Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, and Khiam. "In addition, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Kfarhamam, as well as a mobile launch post in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon," it added.